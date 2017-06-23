'GTA Online' Rumors: DLC Items Potentially Coming for Independence Day Discovered Recently

Independence Day is a holiday often celebrated inside "GTA Online," and according to some new leaks, this year will be no different.

Rockstar GamesNew skins for the Mobile Operations Center may be released soon

Over on Twitter, "@FoxySnaps" has shared new images showing off the supposed downloadable content items that will be made available for the Independence Day celebration.

First, players can apparently expect that a new, USA-themed weapon skin will go on sale.

The skin features those familiar red, white and blue colors, and it can apparently be used to change the look of six different weapons. Players who want this weapon skin will have to prepare for the purchase, however, as it will apparently cost $100,000.

If a weapon skin is not enough to get players excited, they may then be more interested in hearing about some new items that could be used to customize their Mobile Operations Centers.

"FoxySnaps" shared new images of the Mobile Operations Center dressed up in different skins.

The first skin will apparently be known as "Stars & Stripes," and as its name suggests, it will turn the Mobile Operations Center into something that looks like a huge flag on wheels. This skin is supposedly set to go on sale for $100,000.

Next up is the skin named "Eagle Claw," and this one features an eagle seemingly tearing through the truck and peering out while the American flag hangs in the background. The "Eagle Claw" will be available $135,000, according to the supposed leak.

Another skin for the Mobile Operations Center that "GTA Online" players may be able to get is the "Eagle Claw Flag," and it is essentially a combination of the two aforementioned skins. This Mobile Operations Center skin will reportedly be priced at $170,000.

The last skin included in the supposed leak is "Fighting Freedom," and it features the words "Forever Fighting Freedom" set in front of a red, white and blue background. This may also be the most expensive of the four skins since it could be sold for $200,000.

Developers have yet to confirm that any of these Independence Day-themed items are indeed coming to "GTA Online" but if they are, then they may be officially announced soon.