'GTA Online' Rumors: Post-launch DLC Support May Be Stopped After Release Of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

"GTA 5," or to be more specific, its multiplayer component "GTA Online," has proven to be a massive success for Rockstar, such that imagining the developers suddenly cutting off support for the game seems difficult to believe. Yet, that could reportedly happen, according to one noted tipster.

Rockstar GamesIs the end of the road approaching for 'GTA Online's' post-launch support?

In a recent blog post, noted "GTA" tipster "Yan2295" shared a little bit of what he's heard about what may be in store for the current installment of the open world role-playing game franchise for the rest of this year.

Yan proceeds to share that, apparently, updates for the currently available game are set to slow down for this year. On top of that, it may even come to a complete stop in the not-too-distant future.

This seems like it could potentially be a needless and possibly even poor business decision for the developers to make, but it may not make that much of a difference since post-launch support for "GTA Online" will reportedly come to an end right around the time that "Red Dead Redemption 2" hits stores, according to Yan.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" will demand a lot of attention as well once it is officially released, so it wouldn't be that surprising if Rockstar decided that they will be better served to pour more of their resources into it as opposed to spreading themselves thin across two heavily supported titles.

Now, as RDR2.com pointed out, there are still plenty of good reasons for Rockstar to continue keeping "GTA Online" active even after "Red Dead Redemption 2" is released, not the least of which is that the former has proven to be immensely profitable for them.

Interest in the game has held pretty steadily as well even years after it was initially released, so it's not like the players themselves have shown that they are growing tired of it.

Rockstar ending support for "GTA Online" would be a significant development, but if this rumor is to be believed, then it really may happen sometime this fall, coinciding with the eagerly anticipated release of "Red Dead Redemption 2."