'GTA Online' Rumors: Several Unreleased DLC Vehicles Found in Game's Files, Could Be Made Available Soon

"GTA Online" players were able to get their hands recently on new pieces of content courtesy of the "Gunrunning" update, but it looks like there may be more additions coming soon.

Rockstar GamesEven more vehicles may soon be added to 'GTA Online'

The upcoming additions may even come in the form of new vehicles.

Over on Twitter, "@FoxySnaps" has been sharing images and brief videos of the currently unreleased vehicles believed to be parts of the "Gunrunning" update.

First off, there may be four more vehicles made available to purchase for players courtesy of Legendary Motorsport.

The first unreleased vehicle is the Dewbauchee Vagner, a slick-looking speedster that players may be able to get if they just so happen to have $1,535,000 of in-game money to spare.

Next up, players can buy a less expensive car in the form of the Grotti Cheetah Classic. Now, even if it is less expensive, that does not necessarily mean that players can get it for just a few dimes as they will still have to fork over $865,000 for the privilege of owning it.

The Pegassi Torero may be another vehicle of interest to players and this one's price tag comes in at under a million, $998,000 to be exact. Also expected to go on sale via Legendary Motorsport is the Ocelot XA-21, and this is the most expensive of the quartet, coming with a price tag of $2,375,000.

Two more unreleased vehicles may be coming to "GTA Online" in the future.

These two other vehicles will apparently be sold by Warstock Cache and Carry.

Players may soon be able to get the Ardent that is listed with a price of $1,150,000. The other vehicle that could be offered to players is the Nightshark and this one may go on sale for $1,245,000.

Notably, the other vehicles listed along with the Ardent and Nightshark were already introduced via the "Gunrunning" update, so that may be another reason to expect that the currently unreleased automobiles will go live eventually.

More news about the additions coming to "GTA Online" should be made available in the near future.