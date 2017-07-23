'GTA V' Rumors: Players Still Hoping for Single Player DLC May Be Out of Luck

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V Single player DLC may not be released anytime soon for 'GTA V'

Considering how many post-launch additions have already been released for "GTA V" and particularly its multiplayer component "GTA Online," it is hard to really say that the folks over at Rockstar still need to produce extra content, but that can at least be argued when it comes to one particular subject.

In the years that have followed this open world game's release, there has been one kind of content that quite a few players have been calling for, and that is single player downloadable content.

To this point, that specific piece of DLC remains unavailable, and now, a new rumor is hinting that it may not be coming at all.

In a recent report, Mammoth Gamers passed along some information provided by someone who claimed to be a former DLC developer for Rockstar. This developer also professes to have worked on "GTA Online."

According to this developer, there is "absolutely no chance" that the single player add-on that players have been seeking for so long will be released. The developer even provided a reason for why that is so, hinting that the online component of the current "GTA" game has simply proven too lucrative for the folks over at Rockstar to stop working on it.

Even without this recent rumor, there are probably "GTA V" players out there who, deep down, already know that it is a longshot for single player DLC to be released at this point. The money-related reason mentioned by the anonymous developer is nothing new as well, with many fans having speculated in the past that the success of "GTA Online" may have had some unintended effects.

It is possible and perhaps even likely that new items will continue to be released for the online component of "GTA V," but for those players who are still hoping to one day hear about single player DLC, the outlook for that may not be as good.