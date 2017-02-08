'GTA VI' Release Date News: Rockstar Games May Work on 'GTA VI' Soon

When Rockstar Games announced that "Red Dead Redemption 2" was coming out in 2017, the news also brought joy to "Grand Theft Auto" ("GTA") fans because they believed that "GTA VI" could be the next game they work on. Well, the studio hasn't announced anything yet, but sources believed that it might be getting ready to move on to its next project.

Rockstar GamesA screenshot from "Grand Theft Auto V"

Reports suggest that Rockstar Games may finally work on "GTA VI" after the release of "Red Dead Redemption 2" in fall 2017. Furthermore, the studio has been steadily releasing downloadable contents (DLCs) for "GTA Online," but noted tipster Yan2295 says that it may end soon.

He said the updates would slow down this year and it would eventually come to a halt around the time "Red Dead Redemption 2" launches. Yan2295 also noted Rockstar North was divided into four parts and the developers were assigned to other projects.

"Some people are helping San Diego with RDR2, some people started working on the next GTA, and some people are working on another game. So you're left with only a few people to work on GTA Online. You can't have updates as big as we had in the past when you have 4x less devs working on GTA Online, that's just impossible," the tipster said.

It should be noted that Yan2295 did not say that "GTA VI" is going to be the next game that Rockstar Games will work on, but sources believe that this is most likely the case. It's no secret that Rockstar Games will eventually release "GTA VI," so fans don't have to worry about all those rumors of cancellations because the franchise is their main cash cow. They have already made over a billion dollars with "GTA V."

Right now, the studio has yet to announce that "GTA VI" is under development. So, readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.