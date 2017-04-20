'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Plot Details, News Updates: James Gunn Confirmed to Write and Direct Third Installment

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is yet to hit U.S. theaters next month, but Marvel has already confirmed that the director of the first two installments, James Gunn, will also be working on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" arrives in cinemas on May 5, 2017.

Gunn recently announced this information through his Facebook page, and Kevin Feige is also confirmed to produce the upcoming film.

His Facebook post also thanked fans of "Guardians of the Galaxy" for the strong support they have given for the films.

"I could save this answer for the first, random interviewer to ask me during the press junket but instead I thought I'd share it with the most important people in the Guardiansverse – you, the fans, who have been so incredibly supportive and enthusiastic over the past five years, it has moved me to tears on a regular basis," the director said before confirming that he is still going to write and direct Vol. 3.

In addition,Gunn also confirmed that Vol. 3 will be the last iteration of the original "Guardians of the Galaxy" team-up. This means that like the Avengers, members of the original Guardians of the Galaxy team might not be showing up as one full force in subsequent Marvel films after it premieres.

Gunn also said in his Facebook post that the third installment will help "catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond" for the benefit of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

"I will be working side-by-side with Kevin Feige and the gang to help design where these stories go, and make sure the future of the Marvel Cosmic Universe is as special and authentic and magical as what we have created so far," Gunn added.

Meanwhile, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is set to open in U.S. theaters on May 5 and stars Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Dave Batista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel are also expected to reprise their roles in Vol. 3.

The first installment debuted in 2014 and was a massive hit for Marvel with over $773 million in worldwide sales. No release date is set for Vol. 3 as of the moment.