'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Release Rumors: Sequel to Arrive in 2020?

While it is already known that "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" is not arriving until "Avengers 4" hits the theaters, it is still a guessing game as to when it will really arrive.

Facebook/Guardians of the GalaxyIt is suspected that the sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," will arrive either in 2019 or 2020.

Shortly after the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" last April, Marvel announced its plans for "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" to be helmed anew by James Gunn, who has been tasked to take charge of the phase four of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Despite the confirmation of the movie sequel, though, its release date remains a mystery.

It has been learned that Gunn had already hinted his plans for "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," including the arrival of Adam Warlock in the MCU. However, reports claim that the development of the movie sequel may be delayed as, apart from the reason that Gunn will be working on the other MCU movies, the story of the "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" will be dependent on the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4." As the said two movies are slated to arrive in May 2018 and May 2019, respectively, it is now suspected that "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" will be released in the theaters in 2019.

However, there are also those who believe that "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" will arrive in 2020. Speculations on this being the case stemmed from Gunn's lengthy Facebook post last month, wherein he said that it took him two years and a half making "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Because of this, some now suspect that the director may spend the same amount of time in making the next "Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel, and it may mean that it will arrive in 2020.

Whatever the truth is, fans can, at least, relish the fact that "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" is happening. Whether it's arriving in 2019 or 2020, fans can look forward to another movie with the brand of entertainment only "Guardians of the Galaxy" can offer.