'Guardians of the Galaxy Ep. 2' Release Date News: Telltale Sets Sequel's Launch in June

Video game publisher and developer Telltale Games has recently revealed the release date for the second episode of its serialized graphic adventure game "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series."

(Photo: Marvel)A screenshot from the official trailer of Telltale's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

According to a report by GameRant, the upcoming installment to the adventure game will be continuing the musical mixtape theme of the previous episode and will be titled "Under Pressure," which serves as a homage to the iconic song of the same name by Queen and David Bowie. It will be released this year, on June 16.

Aside from the launch date for the next episode of "Guardians of the Galaxy," Telltale Games has also shared a few details on what fans can expect from the forthcoming installment.

In the new game, the Guardians are going to proceed in their attempts to outrun their past and deal with the power of a mysterious relic they have in their possession at the same time. They are also preoccupied with avoiding a "genocidal maniac" who is fixated on hunting them down.

Fans of the "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series" should also expect to encounter rising tensions that threaten to disband the team, and a glimpse into the past of Rocket Racoon.

"In Under Pressure, the Guardians just can't seem to outrun the past (or their tab), but if they figure out how to control the untold power of their mysterious new relic, they might not have to," Telltale said, according to GameSpot.

"With help from dubious old friends and unwilling new allies, Star-Lord and company scour the galaxy for answers. But how long can they elude the genocidal maniac hunting them? And will simmering tensions finally tear the team apart?" Telltale added.

Episode 1 of the game is titled "Tangled Up in Blue," which was released back in April 18. The second episode of "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series" titled "Under Pressure" is scheduled for launch on June 6 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, as well as iOS and Android devices.