'Guardians of the Galaxy' TV Show Season 3 Renewed or Canceled?

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" animated series has been renewed for a third season, the news was announced at this year's Disney D23 expo in Anaheim.

"There is a price to pay, and the Collector is after them in season three, and really comes after them in a brutal way," Cort Lane, Marvel's senior vice president, Animation & Family Entertainment, revealed at the D23 panel. "In the middle of the season, one of the great things is, the team splits up. They have solo adventures in different styles."

The third season of the show is dubbed "Mission Breakout."

Although Lane refused to share more details about the next installment, she did reveal that Gamora's adventure will be Disney Princess themed.

As revealed in the official synopsis of the third season of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" animated series, the titular characters will rise to fame, but it will be short-lived. The Guardians will lose their popularity when the Collector frames them.

Elsewhere this season, the Guardians will be traveling to other universes, they will go on a mission inside Nova Corps, and they will expose a Secret Invasion that has been silently brewing for years.

Disney XD's "Guardians of the Galaxy" animated series first aired in September of 2015, a year after Marvel's feature film hit theaters.

On a different note, the panel at D23 also revealed a 22-minute LEGO/Marvel special, titled "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – Guardians of the Galaxy: The Thanos Threat." The upcoming installment of the franchise will see Thanos, Ronan, Nebula, and the Ravagers trying to possess the Build Stone. It will then be up to the Guardians to protect the powerful relic.

Disney has yet to reveal the release date for the upcoming season, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2018. More updates should follow.