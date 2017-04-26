'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Cast News: Miley Cyrus Voices Mainframe; Five After-Credits in Store

Fans are in for a surprise come May 5, when "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" hits U.S. theaters. Apart from Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum, Miley Cyrus also has a role in the upcoming film.

Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxy'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' premieres May 5.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cyrus voices Mainframe, the alternate version of Vision. Disney confirmed the news themselves.

Director James Gunn and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased the role of Mainframe on Thursday. However, it was only recently unveiled to whom the part went to. It has also been revealed that David Hasselhoff lent his voice to an original song titled "Guardian's Inferno." The song is included in the film's soundtrack, "Awesome Mix Vol. 2."

It was previously reported that Stallone and Rosenbaum play significant roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They will make their debut in the hotly anticipated sequel next month.

Another thing fans can look forward to is the post-credits scene that blockbuster movies have become known for over time. Reports initially circulated that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" has four post-credits scenes. However, in a reply on Twitter, Gunn revealed that there are actually five.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Has 4 Post-Credits Scenes - https://t.co/EnA5LGrRFe pic.twitter.com/3OLYHH3vp8 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 18, 2017

The trend of mid or post-credits scenes in Marvel movies was jumpstarted by 2008's "Iron Man." And while some of these have been just for fun, quite a number have served as a teaser or set-up to a much larger story.

Fans will also be delighted to know that a third "Guardians of the Galaxy" film is also in Marvel's plans. Gunn revealed through a Facebook post that he has already committed to writing and directing "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." He acknowledged the high expectations that come with a third film, but ultimately decided to take the project because of his love for the characters, story and the people he works with.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will premiere in U.S. theaters on May 5.