'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' News: Ego The Planet Might Have Been In Super Bowl LI Commercial

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Some keen eyes might have just spotted the discreet debut of Ego the Planet (Kurt Russell) in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's" Super Bowl LI TV advertisement.

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's' extended crew with new members Yondu (Michael Rooker), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillan). With the recurring Guardians (from the left), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel).

Marvel Entertainment did not miss the opportunity to show off some highlights of its upcoming movie during the Super Bowl event. Comicbook also speculates that it might have allowed fans to get a sneak peek of Ego, father of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

The latest video opens up with the newest villain in the movie, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki). Down to the last scene, the extended crew of the Guardians were all together in what looks like a cosmic cave.

However, as Comicbook suggests, if fans are to focus on the background and away from the characters, there seems to be an enormous wall of rock with strands of what look like connective tissues.

The report suggests that this might be Ego's planet form. In the comics, Ego is literally a massive planet with extraordinary intelligence. But in the movie, as previously reported, he will take a human form and will introduce himself to his long-lost son and his crew.

Russell was first seen as Ego when Marvel presented the movie's trailer at the San Diego Comic Con last July 2016. In the trailer (via /FILM), Ego shows up and introduces himself to Peter saying: "I figured my rugged good looks would make that obvious. My name's Ego and I'm your dad, Peter."

Then Ego will continue to tell Peter that he is actually not a human but was able to create a body for himself explaining, "I create what I imagined biological life would be like, down to the most minute detail."

Back to the Super Bowl LI trailer, it was confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy crew will have additional members. At some point in the video, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) welcome Yondu (Michael Rooker) to the crew. It also appears that Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) grumpy sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) jumps to the good side of their crew as well.

At the end of the latest trailer, another new member, Mantis (Pom Klementieff), is hit by huge fire ball that she might have avoided only if Drax's (Dave Bautista) warning did not come a little too late.