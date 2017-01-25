'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' News: Karen Gillan Hints People Will Eventually Understand Why Nebula Is Always Grumpy

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Karen Gillan, who plays the not-so-friendly adopted daughter of Thanos in the Marvel movie "Guardians of the Galaxy," recently shared some more details about the upcoming film and hinted that fans will find out the reason behind Nebula's ultimate round-the-clock grumpiness.

Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxyKaren Gillan as Nebula

In Gillan's recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she discussed how excited she is for people to watch "Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2," adding that "all of the best elements of the first [movie]" were retained and were "just amplified."

As for Nebula's character, Gillan hinted that she will remain absolutely grumpy and the reason will be revealed in the sequel film. The actress might have also dropped a clue as she told THR: "Nebula is dealing with a whole lot of stuff there – we see a whole new side to her. A much more human side, actually, where we understand how truly awful and difficult her daddy issues are."

She also explained that in the first "Guardians of The Galaxy" film, every main character was just being established. "Now that that's out of the way, you really get to delve into all of their dilemmas and things like that," she added.

Just like what actor Sean Gunn mentioned back in November, Gillan also believes that the central theme of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will be about family. Sean is the brother of the movie's director, James Gunn. He is also the actor behind the movements of Rocket while the character's voice is provided by Bradley Cooper.

Sean previously said in a ComicBook interview, "I've heard my brother say that the first movie was sort of about creating a family and that the second movie is more about being a family and the struggle of maintaining that and I think that's spot on." Above anyone in the film, Rocket will be portrayed as the character with the most struggles in sticking with the crew and treating one another as family, Sean further explained.

Apart from all hints provided about "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Gillan revealed that Nebula will join the party with all the other Marvel characters in the "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" also stars Chris Pratt as Peter "Star-Lord" Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Kurt Russell as Peter's father, Ego.

The movie will premiere on May 5.