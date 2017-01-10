'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' News, Updates: James Gunn Talks Emotional Reunion Between Star-Lord and His Dad

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy" is one of the most anticipated movies of 2017, and it's not just because everyone wants to see Baby Groot, but it's also due to the fact that viewers want to know more about Star-Lord's dad.

Facebook/GuardiansoftheGalaxy'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' will be released on May 5, 2017

It was finally confirmed that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will see the reunion between Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his biological father. The possibility of it happening has been the talk of the town for quite some time until it was revealed over the summer that the father-and-son reunion will indeed take place in the sequel.

As recapped by /Film, highly acclaimed veteran star Kurt Russell will be playing the role of Ego the Living Planet. It turns out that Russell's character is Star-Lord's dad. It has yet to be revealed how exactly the relationship between Ego and Star-Lord will be told in the sequel but with James Gunn in the director's seat, there is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming film.

The outlet further notes that Pratt actually cried when he read the first draft of the screenplay for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Gunn has also said previously that the sequel will be a "more emotional" one compared to the first film where the Guardians were still assembling themselves.

Gunn recently sat down with U.S.A. Today and explained how Star-Lord will react to the first meeting with his biological dad. "To let somebody love you is a very difficult thing, especially when you're damaged goods. And all of the Guardians are damaged goods," Gunn explained.

He adds: "It runs the gamut of emotions from him, wanting to understand why his father wasn't around to quickly idolizing him and ultimately learning the reality of the relationship and comparing the man who sired him to the man who raised him."

As mentioned, fans are also excited for the arrival of Baby Groot in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" circle. Vin Diesel is still playing the role. Other returning characters are Dave Bautista's Drax, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon and Karen Gillan's Nebula.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" lands on U.S. big screens May 5.

Watch the teaser below.