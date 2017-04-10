'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' News: Why Is Star-Lord's Walkman Important?

Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" was an undisputed massive hit, thanks to the ensemble's chemistry and exquisite hilarity. While everyone is returning in the sequel "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," another entity of utmost importance is also coming back — Star-Lord's Walkman.

(Photo: Facebook/Marvel Studios) Peter Quill a.k.a. Starlord always has his Walkman wherever he goes.

Chris Pratt, who stars as Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord in the film, talks about the Walkman in a Facebook video. He says that its sole purpose is to play music continuously from start to finish. There is no streaming, shuffle, or skip button. At the end, Pratt says, "You put it in your head and you can walk, man."

In true "Guardians of the Galaxy" style, he narrated and discussed information about the device in a short but catchy, amusing way. While it is fun and all, there may be an underlying reason why there had to be focus on the Walkman.

It can be recalled that the musical device, which had the "Awesome Mix Vol. 1," was Quill's mom's memento. While escaping from prison, he had to travel all the way back just to get it because of what it represents. And it looks like it will be all the more meaningful in the upcoming sequel.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says, "I would say that a couple of the songs, and particularly one song has very unique lyrics that play in much more specific part into the plot, than any song did in the first film."

Aside from that, one can speculate that the Walkman is the film's version of Dory's "just keep swimming" dogma from "Finding Nemo." As the tune plays continuously, one can only live in the moment, forget the previous tracks and move on. Such thinking could have more meaning when Quill finally meets his father, but this is just a hunch at this point.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" arrives in cinemas on May 5, 2017.