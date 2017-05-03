'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Plot and Cast Rumors: How 'Avengers: Infinity War' Will Affect Film

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is already the talk of the town following the successful debut of the second film in international theaters.

(Photo: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)A screenshot from the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" trailer.

A third film has already been announced even before the second one hit the cinemas. Director James Gunn sees it as a trilogy-capper that will wrap up the three-chapter story.

For those who would not mind a little spoiler with regard to the setting of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," the film takes place in the year 2014, like the original.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will not be released until after "Avengers: Infinity War" and so when asked if the third movie could be a prequel to the ensemble film, Gunn said that this would not be the case.

On Twitter, he said that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will feature events that take place after "Avengers: Infinity War," which is expected to change the dynamic and ultimately the lives of the Guardians.

No. Vol. 3 will take place AFTER Avengers 3 & 4. https://t.co/5QCiH5fU55 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 2, 2017

Gunn has always envisioned the franchise as a three-parter with one tale to tell, which is why "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will neatly wrap up the story of the motley crew of space heroes.

"I think really that the three movies work together as a whole, they're going to tell one story," the director told Entertainment Weekly during the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

"This is the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and we're going to get to know the characters even better in the same way we got to know them much better in this film than the first one," he went on to say.

Gunn said that he has a "fairly clear idea" of how things will unfold even before he hatched the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will be in theaters May 5.