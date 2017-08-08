'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Plot News, Release Date: James Gunn Says Writing the Scripts Has 'Been Pretty Easy'

Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxy 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will be released after 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4.'

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is still years away from showing in movie theaters, but director James Gunn is already hard at work on the final film that will close out the trilogy.

Gunn, who helmed the first two "Guardians of the Galaxy" films," will be returning to the director's chair for the third installment. And even though there is plenty of time until its intended release, development is already underway.

"Those scripts are already in the works," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision. "Kevin [Feige] and I talk about it all the time; we just had a meeting today. Discussing what is the next iteration of cosmic characters and where are the characters that we've already created going to go in the next batch of films."

Gunn, who also wrote the first two films, has previously stated that writing the story for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" was not difficult. And it looks like it is the same case for its sequel.

"It's been pretty easy," Gunn told Collider in an interview, as he explained that the final film will tie everything together. "We get a lot of answers on a lot of different things, so doing that in an elegant way takes a little bit of grace and elegance. It's more challenging in that respect writing the third movie than the second movie."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is its tentative title, will be released after the next two "Avengers" films. This means that there is a certain amount of speculations concerning the Guardians and whether or not they will survive the battle against Thanos. Since there is going to be a third "Guardians of the Galaxy" film, fans can rest assured knowing that the majority, if not all, of the main characters will return.

However, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be the final installment for this band of Guardians, and the door is open for more content possibly featuring the Ravagers.