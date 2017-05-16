'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Release Date, Plot and Cast Rumors: Ayesha, Mantis, and Taserface to Come Back in Volume 3?

With the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" doing very well in the box office, all eyes are on Marvel as fans wait for the third movie of the franchise. With "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" being confirmed, what can viewers expect this time from the ragtag crew?

Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxyA promo image of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" as the cover photo of the movie series' official Facebook page.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" currently does not have a release date announce just yet, according to the International Business Times. Meanwhile, work on the third movie project looks to be progressing steadily, as small hints here and there have been revealed about the highly anticipated follow up to the hit movie series.

James Gunn returns to the director's seat once more to helm the filming of the third movie of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. The director posted on Facebook on April 18 the confirmation of the movie, and he did it in a way that puts the fans first.

He wrote that he wanted to share the news with the "Guardians" fans more so than the movie news outlets, as he said that he is sharing this announcement with "the fans, who have been so incredibly supportive and enthusiastic over the past five years, it has moved me to tears on a regular basis. So, yes, I'm returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

The casting of "Guardians of the Galaxy" has not been completely confirmed, but the movie director did drop some hints for the fans in a recent interview with IGN. Ayesha appearing is a strong possibility, as Gunn stated that he "absolutely plan on bringing Elizabeth Debicki back," he said in the interview.

He continued, hinting at other characters that might make it back for the sequel. "She's actually one of my favorite actors I've ever worked with. I think on this movie between her, Pom Klementieff who plays Mantis, and Chris Sullivan who plays Taserface, they really were three of the best actors I've ever worked with," Gunn added.