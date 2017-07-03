'Gundam Versus' Release Date News: Giant Robot Battles Coming To Western Shores This September

Arcade fighter "Gundam Versus" will put players in the controls of giant robots true to the style of Sunrise's famed franchise. The Playstation 4 exclusive title is set to make its western debut this September.

The smash hit Japanese arcade game features 2v2 multiplayer true-to-the-anime style battles. Players will have access to over 90 mechas from 17 different iterations of the franchise beginning with "Mobile Suit Gundam" up to the recently concluded "Iron-Blooded Orphans."

Bandai Namco/Youtube Screenshot from 'Gundam Versus' trailer.

From the granddaddy of them all the RX-78 all the way to Barbatos as well as GMs and Zakus, every fan is bound to find his or her favorite mobile suit in the roster. Each obile suit will have its own unique set of abilities and weapons based on the anime it is part of.

Players can use new abilities like Boost Dive, Boost Dash, and Boost Step to get them out of difficult situations or turn the battle to their favour. Striker support is also available for when the going gets tough for any of the pilots.

One thing that certainly adds to the realism of "Gundam Versus" is that as the battle goes on, players also their environment. This makes it look more like a real battle and not just a sim, this is the closest players can get to piloting an actual mobile suit.

Unlike the Japanese version, the western version of the game will offer up to six-player battles instead of four. An offline single-player mode is added for those who prefer to go it alone.

Additionally, game servers will not be region-locked which means that western and Japanese player can go all out on each other. It doesn't matter if they are Federation or Zeon, Naturals or Coordinators, Humans or Innovators, this game will make their deepest mobile-suit piloting fantasies come true.

"Gundam Versus" is set to be released on Sept. 29 exclusively on the PS4.