'Gunpowder' Teaser Trailer Features Kit Harington as Conspirator Robert Catesby, to Air Soon on BBC One

REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON Kit Harington will next be seen in 'Gunpowder' on BBC One.

"Game of Thrones" may be over for now, but fans can get their next dose of Kit Harington in a new BBC One drama titled "Gunpowder."

BBC recently released the first teaser trailer for the network's upcoming three-part drama starring Harington as Robert Catesby. For those who are unaware, the limited series is based on the Gunpowder Plot that took place in London in 1605. Catesby was the one who masterminded the plan, which was an assassination attempt against King James I.

"My wife is dead, my name disgraced," Harington said in a voiceover as the camera follows a trail of gunpowder. "My friends and family tortured and hanged. We must strike at the root."

As history reveals, the Gunpowder Plot was foiled and Britain now celebrates Guy Fawkes Day every Nov. 5 in remembrance. Fawkes, who is played by Tom Cullen in the limited series, is a conspirator who plays a key role in the plan. Cullen's turn as the figure is previewed in the teaser as he stands looking determined to carry out their scheme.

"Fawkes will light the fuse. And I, Robert Catesby, will blow the king and all his men to hell," the voiceover continued as Harington's character is revealed to be standing behind Fawkes.

According to the BBC, the limited series also stars Peter Mullan as Father Garnet, Mark Gatiss as the Spymaster Robert Cecil and Liv Tyler as Ann Vaux. Other cast members include Edward Holcroft as Thomas Wintour, Shaun Dooley as Sir William Wade, Robert Emms as Father John Gerard, Derek Riddell as King James I, Sian Webber as Lady Dorothy Dibdale, Kevin Eldon as Sir Joseph Hawksworth, David Bamber as Henry Percy, The Earl of Northumberland, and Pedro Casablanc as the Constable of Castile.

"Gunpowder" was written by Ronan Bennett, who also developed the series along with Daniel West and Harington. J Blakeson directed the piece, which was produced by Kudos and Harington's Thriker Films.

A release date has yet to be announced.

Watch the teaser trailer below: