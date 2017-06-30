Guns in Schools? Pennsylvania State Senate Approves Bill

Senate Bill 383, a legislation that allows school employees to carry a registered gun on campus, passed the State Senate by a vote of 28-22.

REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo Pennsylvania State approves Senate Bill 383.

Teachers as well as other school employees are now legally allowed to be armed on school grounds and buildings, now that Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 383.

The law supposedly helps uphold peace within campuses, given the increasing amount of school shootings. Since 2013, there have been a total of 229 school shootings in America, according to Everytown. While some were deliberate choices meant to hurt others, a good portion of that number are gun-related incidents that were caused by curiosity.

"Harrisburg can help schools be safer by giving them adequate funding so schools can hire trained security professionals like school resource or police officers, and counselors and support staff for students," Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement.

The legislation was made to support schools who cannot afford to hire or train the needed security officers. It is safe to say that employees who are registered gun owners, be it teachers or personnel, may be able to carry their guns within the campus to protect the institution.

School employees who wish to carry firearms on campus will have to go through training, sanctioned by the police. In addition, they must pass a psychological examination. This comes as one of the amendments of the legislation.

Earlier this week, Sen. Shariff Street brought forth 16 amendments that would improve security. It was approved by a 49–1 vote. Street's proposal requires institutions to submit a notice to local law enforcements and hospital closest to the schools stating employees' intent to carry firearms. Furthermore, parents of the students must be informed about their firearm policy as well.

It is to be noted that the Pennsylvania State Education Association was against the bill.