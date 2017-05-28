Guns N' Roses 2017 News Update: Band Extends North America Tour Until November; Ticket Sales Start Soon

The famed hard rock band Guns N' Roses just announced that they are extending their "Not in This Lifetime" tour in North America up to November and tickets will go on sale soon.

REUTERS/Aaron JosefczykMatt Sorum (L), Steven Adler (2nd L), Duff McKagan (3rd L) and Slash of Guns N' Roses pose backstage after being inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio April 14, 2012.

Guns N' Roses' previous tour schedule ended in a Buenos Aires show on Oct. 1. However, the band decided to add more shows around North America for their reunion tour.

The band inserted one more show set for Aug. 5 at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas, on their summer tour.

October

After the Argentina concert, the band will continue their tour on Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Then on Oct. 11 and 15, they will be performing at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. After a week, on Oct. 22, the band goes to the TD Garden in Boston.

The "Not in This Lifetime" reunion tour proceeds to Quicken Loans Arena at Cleveland, Ohio on Oct. 26. Then the band crosses to Toronto to perform at the Air Canada Centre on Oct. 29.

November

The band will then open their tour the following month, on Nov. 2, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Guns N' Roses will then rock Chicago on Nov. 6 with a concert at the United Center. They then go to Houston to perform at Toyota Center on Nov. 10.

On Nov. 14, Guns N' Roses will be at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The band continues their tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, followed by a concert at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Nov. 21.

Guns N' Roses closes their "Not in This Lifetime" tour at the city where the band was originally formed — Los Angeles, California. The band will have a two-night concert at the Staples Center on Nov. 24 and 25.

Schedule of Ticket Sales; Exclusive Pre-Sales

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates will go on public sale on Saturday, June 3. Fans can visit the band's official page to purchase tickets for their chosen date.

Meanwhile, reports have it that there will also be exclusive ticket pre-selling for those who have Citi Cards and subscribed to AT&T. Citi Card holders can reserve a ticket starting Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. local time. AT&T clients can begin purchasing tickets on Thursday, June 1. Both will end on June 2 as regular sales begin the next day.