Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Baby Rumors: Is the Singer Really Expecting a Child?

The internet has been buzzing with rumors that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are expecting a child. This was after "The Voice" judge was spotted sporting a floral dress with a mesh cut-out exposing what appeared to be a baby bump.

While it could have been the way she was showing her tummy that had fans convinced, that is hardly concrete evidence. But given fans' penchant for gossip, the rumor received quite a bit of traction. Thankfully, an insider has revealed exclusive details regarding Stefani's alleged pregnancy but fans may not like the answer.

Speaking with Hollywood Life, a source revealed that Stefani is not pregnant.

"Blake has been low-key hoping for a while that they might have a happy accident and Gwen would wind up pregnant again but for now that simply is not the case," the source said. "Gwen is so tiny, if she has a big lunch, she can appear to be three months along. But she is not...not now at least."

The source added that Stefani and Shelton are happy and are totally in love with each other. However, the two are not actively looking to have babies right now.

According to another source, if the singer does end up pregnant soon, it won't be much of a surprise. Stefani has made no effort to hide how much she would love to have a baby with Shelton and they haven't been using contraception.

While the couple could be trying to conceive, they appear to be taking their time given their current schedules. Shelton recently headlined the Country Thunder Music Festival in Alberta, Canada last weekend.

Meanwhile, Stefani is reportedly hoping that Chinese medicine will increase her fertility and help her conceive a child with Shelton. Until then, fans will have to keep a look out for more baby bumps in the couple's photos.