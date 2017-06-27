Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Baby Rumors: Tweets Prompt Fan Speculations

Gwen Stefani has found herself in the middle of pregnancy rumors after a couple of tweets from country singers Travis Tritt and William Lee Golden.

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONIGwen Stefani is rumored to be pregnant with Blake Shelton's baby.

Stefani, who is in a relationship with Blake Shelton, is rumored to be with child. The speculations first started when Tritt posted photos of himself with Stefani at The Country Fest in North Lawrence, Ohio. Stefani had attended the event to support Shelton.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer was pictured wearing a see-through top that fans claimed to outline a baby bump. Of course, it is possible that Stefani was just standing in a way that made her stomach bigger, as another fan pointed out.

@gwenstefani is such a sweet lady! It was a pleasure to meet her tonight! pic.twitter.com/SGhrdmaQS5 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) June 25, 2017

The rumors were further fueled after Golden tweeted at both Stefani and Shelton, congratulating the pair for reasons unknown. And while it is possible that Golden was congratulating the couple because they are expecting, it is also likely that he was simply expressing his enthusiasm that they are together. After all, he did describe them as an "awesome couple."

Shelton recently celebrated his birthday, and his girlfriend certainly did not shy away from sharing sweet messages and photos on Instagram. One photo saw the "Boys 'Round Here" singer posing with a cake shaped like an armadillo, while another featured Stefani kissing her fellow "The Voice" coach.

Stefani and Shelton first met on the reality singing competition. Their relationship was confirmed in November 2015. Shelton was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. Stefani, on the other hand, was previously married to English musician Gavin Rossdale. Reports claimed that Rossdale was unfaithful to Stefani. Together, they produced three children: 11-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo.

Apart from "The Voice," Shelton and Stefani have also collaborated on music. Stefani co-wrote and was featured on "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," a song included in Shelton's album, "If I'm Honest."