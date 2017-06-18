Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton News: Couple Celebrated Shelton's Birthday with Armadillo Cake

Gwen Stefani celebrated Blake Shelton's 41st birthday with a funny-looking cake.

Instagram/gwenstefaniGwen Stefani shared a photo of birthday boy Blake Shelton and his massive armadillo cake on Instagram.

On Instagram, the "Make Me Like You" singer shared how they celebrated the country music superstar's birthday over the weekend with a realistic armadillo-shaped cake.

Stefani also posted a video of her birthday beau wearing a baseball cap adorned with a gift box on top and a floating balloon. To show her love for her "The Voice" co-coach, the singer-fashion designer also posted a photo of her while kissing the birthday boy on the cheek.

Aside from showing some love for her man, Stefani also posted a photo of Sheldon while hugging and kissing her father Dennis Stefani since his birthday coincidentally fell on Father's Day this year.

#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Reports also claim that the two spent the weekend while hanging out on a boat and enjoying the sunset. She also called the "Every Time I Hear That Song" singer her "summer love" on her Instagram posts.

Stefani and Shelton have been going out after both their divorces from their respective spouses were finalized in 2015. Stefani used to be married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, who also happened to be the father of her three sons, while Shelton was once married to country singer Miranda Lambert.

For his 40th birthday last year, Stefani joined Shelton at the stage of the 2016 Country Jam to perform "Hella Good." They also celebrated with two birthday cakes that time, including the guitar-shaped cake and a more traditional one that was given to him by his band.

The couple are a constant subject of wedding rumors, but they have yet to confirm if they plan to tie the knot in the future.

Shelton will return to "The Voice" season 13 on Sept. 25 with Adam Levine, while Stefani and Alicia Keys will be replaced by Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson next season.