Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton News Update: News Outlet Debunks Fake News About 'Proposal'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship has been a victim of news outlets spreading stories that were simply not true. One of these reports claimed Shelton did not propose to Stefani on "The Voice" because he had "cold feet" and this intrigued many of their fans. As it turned out, though, the report was just another fake story fabricated by an "unreliable" news outlet.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniA photo of Blake Shelton playing air guitar as he performs "I Came Here to Forget."

According to Gossip Cop, the lie about the "cold feet" sprang from stories made up by "equally unreliable outlets" which claimed that Shelton was planning to propose to Stefani during the show. When no proposal happened, a number of reports came out once again and said it was all because Shelton had lost his nerve.

After the incident, it was confirmed that Shelton did not really have any plans of proposing to Stefani in front of the camera in the first place. The outlets that spread the fake news reportedly had no proof that the "The Voice" star was actually planning to ask the question.

One of the controversial news outlets, Celeb Dirty Laundry, stated that Shelton had "reservations about their relationship and future together" and that "Gwen isn't willing to sit around" and wait for the proposal. It also said that Stefani would "pull the plug" on their relationship if he doesn't propose "by the end of the year."

These statements have already been contradicted by Gossip Cop, which is usually the first to debunk fake news. The site is used to dealing with these types of supposed reports.

Previously, another outlet claimed that Shelton was dumped by Stefani. According to that report, the producers of "The Voice" have only been forcing Shelton and Stefani to act affectionate in front of the cameras for the sake of the show, even when they were not really fine off-cam. However, this piece of news was also found to be false.

Fans should be cautious when reading reports from such sites because they are inclined to be dubious unless supported by evidence. Prior to the fake news about the proposal and the couple's split, reports about Stefani's alleged pregnancy also came out and caught fans by surprise.