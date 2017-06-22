Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton News: Couple Working on New Male Clothing Line?

Aside from making beautiful music together, country music superstar Blake Shelton and his pop star-fashion designer girlfriend Gwen Stefani are rumored to be launching a new clothing line for men.

Instagram/gwenstefaniGwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are rumored to be collaborating on a new clothing line for men.

According to a National Enquirer, a source reportedly told them that the couple is planning to release a male clothing line.

"Gwen wants to create comfortable and casual men's clothes that are cut really well – no dad jeans," the source reportedly said. It was also mentioned that the "Came Here to Forget" singer will allow his girlfriend to conceptualize the design while he provides some creative inputs. "He's letting her take the lead and will just weigh in on what guys will and won't wear."

This will not be the first time that the "Used to Love You" singer will venture into the fashion world, since she launched her fashion line L.A.M.B. in 2004.

Aside from letting Stefani take the lead in their rumored men's clothing line, a source reportedly told Hollywood Life that Shelton allows her to "wear the pants" in their relationship and willingly follow whatever she wants to do in their relationship.

"He sees Gwen not only as a romantic partner in his life but she kind of is a Mom to him as well. He really looks up to her and is happy that she is this kind of person in his life, it works for him," the source reportedly said.

The source also revealed that since Stefani is a hands-on mom to her three sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, eight and Apollo, three, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, she is already used to dealing with the male species.

The couple who started dating in 2015 after their respective divorces from previous spouses just recently celebrated Shelton's 41st birthday over the weekend with an armadillo-shaped cake.