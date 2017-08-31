Gwen Stefani Pregnancy Rumors: Is Blake Shelton's Girlfriend Carrying Their First Child Together?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Is Gwen Stefani pregnant with Blake Shelton's child?

Gwen Stefani might be pregnant with Blake Shelton's first child if rumors turn out to be true.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that the singer-fashion designer is currently acting as if she is carrying a child in her womb based on her recent body language.

"Gwen's body language lately has been of that of someone that is in the early stages of pregnancy," the source who claimed to be close to the No Doubt singer stated.

The source also mentioned that Stefani is starting to carry herself just like when she was still carrying her third son Apollo Bowie Flynn, who is now three years old. "She is walking differently and holding her body differently, almost covering-up or protecting her belly the exact same way she did last time she was pregnant," the insider also said.

Aside from Apollo, Stefani also has two older boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Their eldest is 11-years-old Kingston James McGregor, who is followed by nine-years-old Zuma Nesta Rock.

The source also revealed that if Stefani is indeed pregnant, she would love to have a daughter this time.

"She has always wanted a girl and she is really in love with Blake," the insider reportedly said. "She loves Blake and they are a perfect couple, she would certainly be overjoyed to have his baby. Blake and Gwen are inseparable, they spend almost every night together and a baby might be on the way for the happy couple!"

Meanwhile, another report refuted the validity of the rumors about Shelton and Stefani's break up.

According to a new issue of OK! magazine, the country music superstar dumped his former "The Voice" co-host after two years of dating. But Stefani's representative reportedly told Gossip Cop that there is no truth to the rumors, and the couple's relationship is still going strong. However, the representative has yet to confirm if the pregnancy rumors are true.