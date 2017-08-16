Gwen Stefani Pregnant Rumors: Is Gwen Expecting First Child with Blake Shelton?

REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni Rumored pregnant Gwen Stefani back when she was performing with Pharrell Williams at the KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in December 5, 2014.

No Doubt singer and fashion icon Gwen Stefani sparked pregnancy rumors after being spotted with a "baby bump" in public.

Photos of the "What You Waiting For?" singer surfaced where she reportedly sports a little baby bump underneath her embroidered maxi dress while out with her three sons to church on Sunday, Aug. 13. If the rumors are true, this will be her first child with boyfriend and country music superstar Blake Shelton at the age of 47.

A source reportedly told X17 that the couple have been trying to have a baby since they started seeing each other in November 2015. "She's very religious and leaving it all up to God. Given her age, they've never used birth control and just figure if it happens it happens. She really wants Blake to have the experience of being a dad, and even though he's a father figure to her boys, she wants him to have one of his own," the source reportedly said.

However, camps from both musicians have yet to confirm the baby rumors at the moment.

Stefani already has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The estranged couple announced their separation in August 2015, while Shelton and ex-wife Miranda Lambert separated in July 2015.

Shelton and Stefani grew close on the set of "The Voice" season 7.

While the singer-fashion designer remains mum about her rumored pregnancy, she recently spent time hosting a "Harry Potter-" themed birthday for her nine-year-old son Zuma Nesta Rock over the weekend.

The former "The Voice" coach posted several photos and videos on Instagram to share the event to her fans. According to reports, the posts featured the party's elaborately decorated venue complete with Hogwarts' signature house banners and color-coordinating balloons, character cut-outs from the film saga, a replica of the famous Platform 9 and 3/4, a potion-themed candy bar, and a cake topped with the Sorting Hat.