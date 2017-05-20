'Gwent: The Witcher Card Game' news: Open beta for upcoming card game officially starts May 24

CD Projekt Red has announced further details about the upcoming public beta for "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game."

According to Eurogamer, "Gwent" will head to open beta on Wednesday, May 24, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The free-to-play card video game has been accessible via closed beta for quite some time now. Unfortunately, for those who have been playing so far, their progress will be reset to make sure that everyone has equal footing when the beta begins.

Closed beta participants, however, will have a bit of advantage over other players. Those who purchased Card Kegs using real money will have the same number of Kegs in the public beta, along with bonus Kegs depending on rank and level when the closed beta concluded.

To prepare for the open beta, "Gwent" servers will be offline from May 22 to May 24. The developer has yet to confirm an exact start time for the beta, but server status updates will be posted on the game's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"[The] public beta is the next step in the game's development process, one that we'd be honored to continue alongside everyone who's been with us thus far," said development director Benjamin Lee in a press statement. "It's also a chance for many new gamers to play Gwent for the first time, and we're looking forward to making the game even better with their help."

"Gwent" is a standalone version of the in-game collectible card game found in "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt." Compared to the original card game, the upcoming title offers better animations, additional cards, and an open-world map players can explore.

Developed by CD Projeckt Red, "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. An official release date for the card game has yet to be announced.