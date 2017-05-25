'Gwent: The Witcher Card Game' news: Public beta goes live

The closed beta version for "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" ended earlier this week, and just a couple of days after, the game's public beta was launched.

Facebook/PlayGwentA promotional image for "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game"

According to the game's official website, the new major features of the public beta are composed of the addition of more than 20 new cards and animate versions, which include Saskia, Leo Bonhart, and Unseen Elder; new abilities for faction leaders, which allow them to enter the battlefield; new starter decks for all factions, which contain four gold and six silver cards each; and a new faction ability called Armor for the Northern Realms, which shields allies from incoming damage when activated

There will also be a new game mode called "Challenges," which is said to ease the players into the basics of the game and improve their skills, as well as enhancements to weather effects, which can now damage units over time when no action is done to clear the weather.

A post on the PlayStation blog by Michał Dobrowolski, a senior game designer at CD Projekt Red, the game's developer and publisher, revealed that "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" started out as a mini game in "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt."

"The basic concept of Gwent is simple," he started. "After creating an army consisting of characters, spells and other elements from The Witcher series of games, players from around the world clash in fast-paced duels against each other. Every match is a three-round affair that starts with you and your opponent drawing 10 cards from your decks."

Moreover, he explained that each player will have to play a single card per turn onto a board that is divided into melee, ranged, and siege rows. To come out victorious in the war, the player must win two out of three rounds, and to achieve this, one must gather more points than the opponent.

In the game, players can choose from five playable factions, namely, the Northern Realms, the Skellige, the Monsters, the Nilfgaardian Empire, and the Scoia'tael.

"Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" public beta is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In other news, according to GameSpot, those who played "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" in closed beta will be receiving a free copy of "The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings," a gift from CD Projekt Red.