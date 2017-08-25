Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau Confirmed for 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Avengers 4'

Facebook/Avengers Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau are returning for the third and fourth 'Avengers' films.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4" cast just got a little bigger, as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Pepper Potts and Happy Hogan, respectively.

Both Paltrow and Favreau were last seen in the recent movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Favreau spent a little more time onscreen than Paltrow, who only appeared at the very end of the film.

Robert Downey Jr. revealed the news of their return himself when he posted a photo of himself with the two on social media. "Infinity Trinity," he captioned the photo. Favreau shared the same photo with a similar caption.

This seems to confirm that Paltrow and Favreau are set to appear in "Avengers: Infinity War," though a Daily Mail report previously stated that the Academy Award-winning actress was spotted filming "Avengers 4" in North Carolina.

The pictures published by the British media outlet featured Downey and Paltrow on set with scripts in hand. The pictures showed Paltrow rocking a black tank top and no makeup. She was also noticeably wearing an engagement ring on her finger. And while Paltrow is currently in a relationship with "American Horror Story" executive producer Brad Falchuk, it is also possible that the ring she is wearing is that of Pepper's. It can be recalled that the end of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" alluded to Tony proposing to Pepper in front of a press conference after Tom Holland's Peter Parker backed out of being part of the Avengers.

"Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4" were previously set to film simultaneously, but production changes put one after the other instead. "Avengers 4" was also initially called "Avengers: Infinity War Part 2." The official title of the fourth "Avengers" film has yet to be revealed, and it will likely not be announced until after "Infinity War" premieres. This is due to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explaining earlier this year that the title would be a spoiler.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018, with "Avengers 4" following on May 3, 2019.