'H1Z1: Fight for the Crown' News, Rumors: Obey Team Wins?

Viewers can also watch "H1Z1: Fight for the Crown" on Twitch.

(Photo: Facebook/H1Z1: Fight for the Crown)"H1Z1: Fight for the Crown" promotional banner.

In just a few hours, the "H1Z1: Fight for the Crown" telecast will first air on The CW. However, rumors are making rounds that the Obey team won.

This is going to be a major spoiler. But according to Dexerto, Obey bagged the prize.

The rumor also suggests that the tournament already took place last month. Unfortunately, one of the audience reportedly spilled the beans via social media.

Even so, the said person who spread the tittle-tattle was not named. Word on the street says that the team gained merely three kills as well.

Not only that, a report from PC Gamer also suggests that all of the team members of Obey made it alive until the end of the game. Besides that, the publication claims that they were able to interview two of the team's players.

The PC Gamer report noted that they talked to Obey's Kevie1 and ShurimaWizard. They interviewed the two via Skype early this week to talk about the team's success.

According to reports, Kevei1 said it was his first time to join a tournament. He added that he was focused on winning the game.

Furthermore, reports claim that the Obey team kicked off with a strong start. Despite that, their rival Alliance, Soar, surpassed them on the second practice match.

Are the rumors true? Did Obey really win?

It looks like it does not seem like it. In "H1Z1: Fight for the Crown"s official website, it says that the tournament will air live and fans can see it first on The CW at 9 p.m. EDT

For those who do not have an access to The CW but still want to find out if the rumors are true, then head on to Twin Galaxies' Facebook page. The live stream will start at 7:30 EDT.

