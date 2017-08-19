'H1Z1: Just Survive' Update News 2017: Game Will Now Be Known Simply as 'Just Survive'; Badwater Canyon Now Live

Facebook/PlayJustSurvive 'H1Z1: Just Survive' has dropped the 'H1Z1' from its title.

"H1Z1: Just Survive," the upcoming game from Daybreak Game Company, will no longer be a part of the "H1Z1" franchise. Thus, it will be operating under a new name.

Daybreak Game Company has announced that the game formerly known as "H1Z1: Just Survive" will be removing "H1Z1" from its title. It will now simply be called "Just Survive."

"A new narrative has been established, separating Just Survive from the H1Z1 universe," the gaming company said in a press release (via Polygon). "Just Survive's rebranding and content update represents the development team's evolved vision for the game and lays the foundation for future updates in the months to come."

This means Daybreak Game Company now only has one "H1Z1" game, "H1Z1: King of the Kill." For those who are unaware, "King of the Kill" is a combat game that does not have zombies, unlike "Just Survive."

Moreover, fans can look forward to an entirely new map for "Just Survive." This map, titled Badwater Canyon, is already available. The update also came with Stronghold, "a new system where players can build robust structures and fortify them with an array of defenses and traps to fend off coordinated attacks."

Daybreak Game Company has also made changes to the weapons in the game. "All weapons have been rebuilt from scratch, introducing tiers to each weapon type while fine-tuning them to look and feel unique," Daybreak said.

The developer also dropped a new clip officially introducing the world to "Just Survive" without the "H1Z1" in its title. It features a lot of action and explosions, as well as several zombies. Players can try to survive by themselves or with other people.

Those who already own "H1Z1: Just Survive" will not have to worry about re-purchasing anything, though, since the game will just be under a new name in their Steam library.

Watch the video below: