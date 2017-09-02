'H1Z1: King of the Kill' Latest News: Daybreak Game Company Rolls Out Combat Update

Facebook/H1Z1KotK A new update has been released for 'H1Z1: King of the Kill.'

Daybreak Game Company has released a huge combat update for its Windows PC game, "H1Z1: King of the Kill."

The company outlined the details of the update on the patch notes they released. New improvements have been made to weapons to make them more realistic.

"Overall, bullets now move at a more believable speed and with a flatter trajectory; though bullets still begin to drop over long distances," the patch notes indicated.

Daybreak also unveiled a new weapon for players to utilize. The Hellfire 4-6 Submachine Gun was described to be "lightweight and highly effective in close-quarters combat." Additionally, the weapon fires at a rapid pace because it is fully automatic. When used, the machine gun can unload its 30-round magazine in just two seconds.

And while a new weapon has been added, Daybreak also revealed that one has been removed. The R380 is no longer available in the game, though players can still make use of its skin for the M1911.

Improvements were also made on other weapons, specifically the AR-15 and the AK-47. Both firearms were rebuilt and their animations have been enhanced. Apart from the AR-15, AK-47 and Hellfire 4-6, Daybreak also fine-tuned other weapons in the arsenal.

Players can also make use of two new camera options: Dynamic and Static. The Dynamic camera can be moved and offers a better view of interiors. Meanwhile, the Static camera does not move. Both cameras function as over-the-shoulder snappers. Players can switch from one camera mode to another at any time during the game.

Other changes were made to the user interface, vehicles and footwear. Additionally, the "H1Z1" Invitational Crate is now available in the game. Daybreak also fixed some bugs, both major and minor. The studio has also addressed some known issues, as well as ones fans have been complaining about.

Daybreak is continually updating and fixing issues within "H1Z1: King of the Kill" and their other title, "Just Survive," which dropped the "H1Z1" part of its name earlier this year.