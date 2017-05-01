Hacker Leaks 'Orange is the New Black' Season 5 Episodes Ahead of June Release

A hacker who previously threatened Netflix has leaked 10 episodes of the new season of "Orange is the New Black."

Youtube/Netflix US & CanadaA screenshot from the first look video of "Orange is the New Black" season 5.

Using the name "The Dark Overlord," the hacker recently threatened the network, saying it had to give an unspecified amount as ransom to stop them from uploading the episodes.

After Netflix failed to meet their demands, the hacker shared 10 out of the 13 episodes of "Orange is the New Black" season 5, ahead of its release in June. The hacker then released a statement online, saying, "We've decided to release Episodes 2-10 of Orange Is the New Black Season 5 after many lengthy discussions at the office where alcohol was present."

According to the hacker, the upcoming season of the series has 13 episodes but they were too early when they acquired the copies so episodes 11-13 were not included yet.

"Perhaps Netflix will consider releasing the season earlier now that the cat's out of the bag?," the hacker added.

According to reports, the hacker must have used an illegal file-sharing device to share one episode of the show, and this led to the network releasing an official statement on the break-in. In a statement, Netflix stated that a production vendor that some major TV studios worked with had its security compromised and law enforcement authorities are now investigating.

The leak of pirated copies of "Orange is the New Black's" new episodes is expected to take its toll on Netflix's stock price and subscriber growth. Aside from Netflix, the hacker also threatened in a statement yesterday other networks like ABC, Fox, IFC and National Geographic, saying that they are not quite done yet.

The Dark Overlord promised that further leaks are coming in the future, and that there are more Netflix shows on "the feasting menu."

"Orange is the New Black" returns for its fifth season on June 9 on Netflix.