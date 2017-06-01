'Haikyu' Live-Action Play Release Date News: New Cast Photo Launched

Recently, it was confirmed that the popular volleyball-themed sports manga "Haikyu!!" would be getting its fourth live-action play. Now, a new visual for the upcoming play revealed its cast in uniform.

It is common for popular manga series to be shown as live-action plays in Japan. In fact, a new live-action play is featured in different theaters in the country every month. With this type of entertainment being a trend these days, it should not come as a surprise for "Haikyu!!" fans if their favorite manga gets another live-action play as well.

It was confirmed a little while ago that "Haikyu!!" will get another live-action play and it will be titled, 'Hyper-Projection Engeki Haikyu!!' "Shinka no Natsu," which means 'Hyper-Projection Stage Play Haikyu!!' "Summer of Evolution." Shortly after the announcement, the official site of the upcoming play released a new visual for the project that showed the characters from different schools and teams.

Based on the image, it looks like the major participants in the upcoming play are from Karasuno High School, Nekoma High School and Fukurodani Academy among others. It was also previously revealed that the play will showcase several alumni characters, as well as the former managers and coaches of the team from Karasuno High School.

With Japanese stage actor Kenta Suga as Shoyou Hinata the protagonist, the upcoming play is not the first live-action take on "Haikyu!!" Previously, three "Haikyu!!" plays were also staged in Japan, all of them directed by Worry Kinoshita.

According to reports, the upcoming adaptation will center on Karasuno High School as it builds a team and gets ready for the Spring High Preliminary. In line with their training and preparation, the team goes to a training camp in Tokyo.

As they watch the play, fans should expect to see video projections that show manga-styled speech bubbles as well as a rotating stage. This is because the production is set to apply a new type of tecnology called "hyper-projection play."

General advance ticket sales will begin on July 30, following the pre-sales for mail magazine subscribers on June 6. Here is the list of "Haikyu!!" playdates: