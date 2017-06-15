Hailee Steinfeld Confirmed for New 'Transformers' Spin-Off Film

There's less than a week left before "Transformers: The Last Knight" hits the cinemas and it has been confirmed that Paramount Pictures is already planning a spin-off film. The "Transformers" saga is a massive and highly successful film franchise spawning $3.7 billion worth of films and that is just the film franchise alone. If you count the toy line along with the animation, video games, comic books and other merchandise, the "Transformers" as a whole is a multi-billion dollar brand.

Facebook.com/pg/haileesteinfeldThe 20-year-old actress herself confirmed her role in the "Transformers" spin-off film.

Now, Hasbro and Paramount are planning to further expand the film franchise and already has 14 stories in development beginning with the "Bumblebee" spin-off, CBR reports. The spin-off film will center on the iconic "Transformers" character Bumblebee and it is said to be set in the 1980s in Rome. Not only that, the spin-off film already has a confirmed star that will take part in it: Hailee Steinfeld.

Steinfeld herself has confirmed the news via BBC. "I am so excited I'm doing the spin-off, it's starting very soon." The actress said in an interview with BBC Newsbeat.

The 20-year-old actress went on to explain how she has been such a big fan of the film franchise and that she couldn't believe she is actually taking part in it. Not only that, Steinfeld also revealed that filming would begin "very soon" and that the spin-off film can be expected in 2018.

Other than that, the young actress has been quiet as to what role she will be playing in the "Bumblebee" film. Her role in the "Transformers" spin-off adds to her already busy schedule seeing as the "Pitch Perfect 2" star is still busy with her music career.

Steinfeld started acting at a very young age and has starred in several notable films like "Ender's Game," "Barely Lethal," and "The Edge of Seventeen." The actress is also set to reprise her role in the upcoming "Pitch Perfect 3" film wherein she plays the character of Emily Junk.