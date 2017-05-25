Hailee Steinfeld news: Singer seeks to empower women in 'Most Girls' music video

American actress, model, and singer Hailee Steinfeld has launched her music video for "Most Girls," where she seeks to empower women of all colors and personalities.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniHailee Steinfeld seeks to empower women with her newest single, "Most Girls."

Steinfeld's "Most Girls" video debuted last Monday. The video, directed by Hannah Lux-Davis, begins with the singer on an intimate date. When all things seem to be going well, Steinfeld's date whispers to her, "You're just not like most girls." Steinfeld then excuses herself from her date and takes off her dress and shoes.

The "Pitch Perfect 2" star begins to sing about "some girls," describing all kinds of personalities that women have. She also highlights that although women should be proud of who they are, it's also okay "to change the body that you came in," because "you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen."

The singer shows how every woman is uniquely beautiful by dressing up to portray women of different personalities, such as a sporty chic, a conservative book-lover, an outgoing party girl, and an edgy artist.

Later in the video, Steinfeld is among a group of girls of different colors and features, all wearing a white shirt with one quality that describes most girls. Some of the qualities spotted in the video are "unstoppable," "committed," and "relentless."

As Steinfeld sings "I wanna be like most girls" in the chorus, her overall message is "most girls" are everywhere and they serve as an inspiration to everyone else.

While guesting on the "Zach Sang Show," Steinfeld explained what the meaning of "most girls" really is.

"As much as it's [...] some girls are this, some girls are that, it's most girls, most girls you know, most girls that are in this world—and it is really [that] all women have something to offer and have a story and have a goal in life or someone they find inspirational or something. And... hear the song and it'll make sense, I promise," Steinfeld explained.