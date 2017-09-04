Hailey Baldwin, Hillsong Church Member, Explains How She Balances Faith with Hollywood

Hailey Baldwin, who is an active member of the Hillsong Church, believes that it is her faith that helps her stay grounded. The model and member of the Baldwin acting family recently opened up about how she keeps a balance between her faith and the Hollywood lifestyle.

Facebook/HaileyBaldwin Hailey Baldwin is featured in Fashion Magazine's October issue.

In an interview, Baldwin, 20, acknowledges her church's impact in her faith. She said that the fact that Hillsong puts focus on young people like her makes taking an active part in God's service easier compared to "old school" churches.

It's also easier for Baldwin to surround herself with like-minded individuals at Hillsong and not be swayed by the temptations of Hollywood. Baldwin is also more comfortable about expressing her beliefs because of her church.

For someone who works in a highly glamorous environment as a model who grew up amid press events and Hollywood parties, it can be surprising to learn that she's a devoted follower.

"I don't think anybody should be afraid to represent or talk about it, even though I feel there's something about Christianity that makes people very touchy," Baldwin told the magazine. "Which is why, now in my 20s, I try to surround myself with people who believe the same thing I do – who follow it and are open to it – because it's too hard to constantly get people to understand what I do if they just aren't interested in it."

Baldwin also uses the medium most familiar to young people in professing her faith. The model never fails to share devotionals and prayers on her Instagram where she has over 10 million followers.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin gets her share of criticisms, like anyone in the public eye. She admits it can make her vulnerable but she tries not to dwell on the negative. Baldwin also leaves issues about work behind whenever she's with family or friends, or just enjoying her time alone.

Baldwin's Fashion Magazine cover and feature is for the October issue. It will be available in news stands on Sept. 26.