'Hajimete no Gal' Episode 7 Spoilers: Junichi, Yukana, and Friends Are Off to a Summer Beach Getaway

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese erotic-comedy series, "Hajimete no Gal (My First Girlfriend Is a Gal)."

A fun afters-chool get-together at Yukana's house has led to the gang making plans for a summer getaway at the beach. But first, they will need to find jobs first on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Hajimete no Gal (My First Girlfriend Is a Gal)."

Junichi's friends have always wanted to spend some time with the girls who have been fawning over him. In order to achieve this, they have convinced Junichi to ask if he, the girls, and his friends could come over to Yukana's house some afternoon of fun and games.

The idea initially upset Yukana, who was hoping her boyfriend had finally gained the confidence to take their relationship to the next level. But in the end, they all agreed that spending time together was way more fun than if it had only been Junichi and Yukana by themselves. Therefore, she suggested that they all went to the beach for the summer.

However, in order to truly enjoy their time together, they will first need to find jobs and earn money for the trip. What kinds of jobs will Junichi, Yukana, and their friends be doing? Will they be able to earn enough money for their summer getaway? Also, will Ayumi and Kokoro also be there, as suggested by the preview shown at the end of this week's episode?

Additionally, will trip finally give Junichi and Yukana a chance to take their relationship a notch higher? Or will the presence of Junichi's friends, along with the other girls continuously keep them away from being intimate with each other?

"Hajime no Gal" airs on Wednesdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.