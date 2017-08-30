Hajj 2017 News: Annual Islam Mecca Pilgrimage Begins Tonight

REUTERS/Ammar Awad Muslim pilgrims circle the Ka'ba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca October 31, 2011.

The Islam world is observing another important annual event beginning tonight, August 30, as faithfuls celebrate the Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of the Islamic faith that Muslims are required to take part in for, at least, once in their lives.

In celebrating Hajj, Muslims replicate the steps of that Prophet Muhammad took more than 1,400 years ago, which takes place in numerous locations around Mecca. The observance of this important Islamic holiday begins on the evening of August 30 this year and will end on the evening of September 4 as the celebration lasts for five days.

Hajj takes place in the final month of the Islamic calendar, the Dhu al-Hijja, hence, its date in the Gregorian calendar changes every year, although it usually happens around the time of early autumn in the northern hemisphere.

The date for the Hajj this year was confirmed by Saudi Arabia's Official High Court based on the sighting of the new crescent moon in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Meanwhile, all Muslims traveling to Mecca to take part in the observance of Hajj are required to wear white garments to symbolize their purity. The pilgrims are also prohibited from shaving, using scented soaps, having sexual intercourse, and fighting during this time.

Upon entering Mecca's Grand Mosque, the pilgrims start the Tawaf, or the practice of circling the Ka'ba seven times that is eventually followed by praying in a genuflecting manner.

The Ka'ba is a cube found in the center of the mosque that is wrapped in black silk. According to Islamic beliefs, the Ka'ba was built by Ibrahim (Abraham to the Christians) during biblical times.

On the second day of the Hajj, many Muslims find their way to Mount Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad supposedly delivered his last sermon. By sunset, the pilgrims will be busy collecting pebbles that they will later use to throw at the three walls called Jamarat, which symbolizes the devil. Hence, the act of throwing pebbles becomes symbolic of stoning the devil.

Throughout the Hajj, Muslims eat and pray in a sprawling tent city in the neighborhood of Mina, where an estimated 2, 177 pilgrims died due to a stampede in 2015 while observing the same religious event.