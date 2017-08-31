'Half-Life 2: Episode Three' Update: Will Gearbox Be the One to Develop the Long-Awaited Game? 'Aftermath' Mod Release Advanced

(Photo: Valve Corporation) A screenshot from "Half-Life 2: Episode Two."

The long-abandoned but never forgotten "Half-Life" series is once again making the headlines with two people connected to the franchise speaking out about the possibility of "Half-Life 2: Episode Three" ever seeing the light of day.

Randy Pitchford, president and CEO of Gearbox Software, which helped Valve Corporation with PlayStation 2 versions of "Half-Life" and a couple of expansions, revealed in an interview with IGN the chances of the studio returning to the franchise. Here is what he had to say:

I don't know what Half-Life 2: Episode Three is, so I don't know. I don't know that we could or should. It's a fun universe, I'd love to spend more time in it. I don't know what way that would make sense, though.

He pointed out that he only speaks for himself and the folks over at Gearbox may have a different opinion on the matter, but Pitchford feels like "we got done with what we wanted to do."

We did Opposing Force, we did Blue Shift, we did the PlayStation 2 version of Half-Life, and that was a lot of fun because we got to clean up a lot of things and really tune it.

Last week, former Valve writer Marc Laidlaw revealed what the synopsis for "Half-Life 2: Episode Three" could have been, trading Gordon Freeman for a female version of his named Gertrude Fremont.

It involves the gender-swapped protagonist and company explore Antarctica after their seaplane was shot down. They eventually find a defended facility and the Aperture Science vessel known as Borealis and get on board. Fans can read all about it here.

Unfortunately, it is looking more and more like "Half-Life 2: Episode Three" will not materialize in the near future, the closest fans can get to is the "Half-Life 2: Aftermath" mod that Level Softworks is working on.

Laidlaw's recent revelation about the game that never was pushed the studio to "[speed] up [the release schedule of the mod] significantly."