'Half-Life 3' Release Date News: Jay Pinkerton Exits Valve Days Before E3 2017

With a few more days left before the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, fans have been eager to hear news and information about the much-loved "Half-Life" series. Considering how "Half-Life 3" is supposedly been in the works, it came as a shock to fans when writer Jay Pinkerton announced that he was leaving Valve Corporation, the developer of the popular first-person shooter video game series.

Although Valve has never actually announced that "Half-Life 3" is in development, fans have been adamant about its existence. However, with Pinkerton's announcement, the release of the video game seems all the more bleak.

According to International Business Times, Pinkerton is the fourth writer to leave Valve. The video game company's CEO Gabe Newell previously stated that the only way "Half-Life 3" would be released is if the staff showed interest in it. Pinkerton's exit only serves to establish that the next installment of the series may never see the light of day.

Pinkerton is also known for writing "Portal 2" with Eric Wolpaw. He joined Valve in 2008. Meanwhile, "Half-Life" was first released in 1998. "Half-Life 2" followed the series in 2007 and ever since fans have been expecting the third installment of the first-person shooter video game.

E3 2017 is set to take place from June 13 to 15 and with the recent developments at Valve, fans are about to give up on ever getting "Half-Life 3."

Valve is known for other popular games such as "Dota 2" and "Team Fortress 2." Considering the activity in the corporation and how they are on a mission to get more games on Steam, Pinkerton's exit was nothing but an unexpected, unpleasant surprise.

Right now, "Half-Life" fans will have to make do with what they have and hope that Valve will eventually indulge them by announcing details on the status of "Half-Life 3" and if they will ever release such an installment.