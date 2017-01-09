'Half Life 3' rumors: New Details Revealed About What The Sequel Could Have Been; Different Prototypes Reportedly Discussed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Half Life 3" is still not here, but there are some interesting details that surfaced recently that hint of what fans might have gotten had the developers continued to push through with making the game.

Valve Software'Half Life 3' is still nowhere to be found

The new details regarding the still-missing sequel were shared during a recent edition of "The Game Informer Show," a snippet of which was uploaded on YouTube.

Over the course of a conversation focused on possible game prototypes that developers may have stowed safely away in their vaults, the website's executive editor Andrew Reiner began to reveal some things he had heard about the mysterious "Half Life" sequel, the International Business Times reported.

Apparently, there were different prototypes of "Half Life 3" in development, with one pursuing a possible RTS or real-time strategy model for the sequel, which would have been a significant shift for the franchise.

Another prototype featured the involvement of live actors, and it was apparently going to be some kind of action adventure game.

Now, it's worth noting here that these were reportedly just prototypes, according to Reiner, which means Valve may have taken a look at them. However, there were no guarantees that the actual sequel would have ended up becoming a real-time strategy game or that live actors really were set to become prominently involved.

Still, given how the development of the sequel has seemingly stopped, die-hard fans may settle for anything.

As this article from the Half Life Wiki noted, all that developers have officially shared with regards to the sequel are three pieces of concept art.

Valve's specific reasons for shelving this sequel are known only to them, but as the Interenational Business Times pointed out in the same report, the success of Steam and their other games may have lessened the need for them to release the elusive sequel.

What this means is that fans may have to either just come to grips with the possibility that this game may never see the light of day or continue hoping that a shocking reveal of "Half Life 3" will take place any day now.