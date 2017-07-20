'Half-Life 3' Update: Former Valve Employee Talks About Unreleased 'Half-Life' Games

"Half-Life 3" is arguably the most anticipated unreleased game ever. The hype for the third installment of Valve's highly acclaimed shooter has swollen to become the most absurd, downright comical examples of video game fandom in history.

Valve A promotional image for "Half-Life 2."

But is there any chance that the video game will ever exist outside of memes and bad jokes about the number 3? Former "Half-Life 2" writer Marc Laidlaw has given his opinion regarding the enigmatic third sequel.

In an interview with Arcade Attack, he was asked if fans will ever see the long-awaited game. To this, he said he has no idea and the game still wouldn't see his return to the company.

The former staffer explained that he also had ideas for "Half-Life 3." He wanted to take the series to a point where he could leave it for the next generation to develop the game's story. Sadly, he left the company without it being realized.

Laidlaw added that even if Valve decides to make the game, "Half-Life 3" wouldn't end any of the storylines. He said that this was already decided by the company for the sole purpose of creating more titles.

"There was some rumor going around that 'Ep3' or 'HL3' would end Gordon Freeman's story, and I don't think that was accurate," Laidlaw said.

His plans were that Gordon would once again be in indeterminate space waiting for the next game to begin.

All this information certainly is a bummer for anyone who has been expecting the third installment of the series to be the space-and-time transcending sequel it was expected to be. It appears that Valve's plan for Gordon was for him to be stuck in a perpetual cliffhanger with each game.

But Laidlaw left Valve over three years ago. Certainly, the people in charge of "Half-Life 3" would have had some ideas on what to do with the franchise. Nevertheless, despite Valve CEO Gabe Newell insisting that the company is also making single-player games, it's very likely that the most anticipated game of the century isn't among them.