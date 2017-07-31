Hallmark Channel Renews 'Good Witch' for Season 4

"Good Witch" has been officially picked up for another season by Hallmark Channel.

Facebook/goodwitchseries Promotional image for the Hallmark series "Good Witch"

According to reports, the fantasy rom-com will be back for a fourth installment this fall. The network also confirmed that "Good Witch" will kick off with a special Halloween-themed episode sometime this October. Lead actress Catherine Bell celebrated the renewal with a tweet, along with a photo of her posing with co-star Bailee Madison.

Season 3 of the supernatural program aired on Sunday nights this past spring. The series wrapped up its latest season earlier this month with Sam (James Denton) and Cassie (Bell) finally getting engaged. The third installment had an average of 2.15 million total viewers and a .24 demo rating, similar to its first two seasons.

"Fans continue to be drawn to the magical world of Middleton and are captivated by the enchanting adventures of Cassie, Sam and Grace," said Crown Media Family Networks executive vice president for programming and network publicity Michelle Vicary in a press release. "Our loyal viewers have embraced these characters and we're thrilled to bring them more stories filled with magic, love and adventure in season four."

Debuting in 2015, "Good Witch" is a TV series based on the network's famed movie franchise of the same name. The show is set in a fictional town called Middleton and centers on a modern-day sorceress Cassie. Together with her intelligent teen daughter Grace (Madison), Cassie embarks on a magical journey.

Their next-door neighbors, Sam, a doctor, and his teen son Nick (Rhys Matthew Bond) are charmed by the mother-daughter duo. Upon meeting Cassie and Grace, they start to wonder if it's really magic, or they are just a special family with a special intuitive insight.

Hallmark Channel has yet to announce a release date for the fourth season of "Good Witch."