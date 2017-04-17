'Halo 3' PC Game to Arrive This Year?

On Thursday, April 13, AMD launched the Ryzen R5 series. Following the launch of its new line of processors, the multinational semiconductor company teased the coming of their new Vega graphics processing unit (GPU) line through a video release, which included Master Chief from the "Halo" series.

Facebook/Halo Promotional photo for "Halo"

After spotting Master Chief from "Halo 3," gamers were quick to speculate that a remastered "Halo 3" would be coming to PC. Coincidentally, this year marks the 10-year anniversary of the third "Halo" installment so it is not impossible for Bungie to launch a remastered version of the game.

Although the game developer has not yet confirmed that a remastered version of "Halo 3" is in the works, some gamers speculate that the game will arrive on PC soon. On the other hand, there are also speculations that it could just be another downloadable content (DLC) for "Halo 2" and not a remastered "Halo 3."

While some speculate that the "Halo 3" artwork that was seemingly mixed in with other games in the video for AMD's new GPU might hint that the "Halo 3" anniversary this year could see a PC release, some think it means that the "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" will soon be ported to PC.

"The Master Chief Collection" includes "Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary," "Halo 2," "Halo 3" and "Halo 4." According to some gaming enthusiasts, seeing AMD use "Halo 3" art could apply to any of these games.

Back in 2015, rumors came out that "Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Sunset Overdrive" would head to PC in the future. A year later in 2016, the same rumors surfaced, but neither the game developer nor Microsoft commented on the issue. If it is true that "Halo 3" will arrive on PC this year, theories say that it will be via Windows 10, which supports the Xbox Play Anywhere feature.

"Halo" fans should stay tuned for more updates.