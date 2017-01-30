'Halo 5 Guardians' DLC News: 'Classic Helmet' DLC Set for February Release

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Microsoft is nowhere near done with "Halo 5: Guardians" with the new downloadable content (DLC), "Classic Helmet" Req pack, releasing next month.

343 IndustriesA look at the items from the "Halo 5: Guardians – Classic Helmet" Req pack

Teased first back in December, the expansion is set for release on Thursday, Feb. 9. No information about the DLC was provided except that it will be released as its own thing with no other content alongside it.

A promotional image shared by 343 Industries in its latest weekly update on its official blog reveals the kinds of helmets to expect in the "Halo 5" DLC and their designs.

There is one Legendary, which is the Mark V Delta, and three Ultra Rare helmets namely Military Police, Recon Gen1 and Eva Gen1. The rest — Security Gen1, Operator Gen1, EOD, CQB and Pilot — are of the Rare category.

In the same blog post, 343 Industries posed a caveat that the target date of the "Halo 5" DLC's release is still subject to change and promised fans they will be the first to know should there be change of plans.

This is because "technical issues" may arise and the team might need extra time to deal with it. However, at the moment, the "Classic Helmet" Req pack is still set for Feb. 9.

It was also revealed on the same post that "Halo 5" is also getting a maintenance update "sometime in the near future." It should deal with a number of bags and performance improvements.

"Sorry, I know we're having a mature and candid discussion but the nature of the work being done on that update is way more complicated and fluid so I'm not able to give a firm timeline yet," 343 noted.

"Just know that the team wants to get it out as soon as possible since it's work that will improve aspects of the Halo 5 experience for everyone. More to come," they went on to say.