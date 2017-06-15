'Halo 6' News: Eagerly Anticipated Sequel Hinted at by Developer, LAN Support Seemingly Confirmed

Even though earlier reports had already indicated that "Halo 6" was not going to be present at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, there were still fans holding out hope that perhaps the developers were just playing possum and were indeed planning a big surprise.

Alas, it turned out the sequel really was not meant to be showcased at E3, or at least at this year's installment of the event.

Disappointing as that may be, there is still some new information regarding the sought after sequel that fans may want to hear about.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who was disappointed by the "Halo" no-show, 343 Industries head Bonnie Ross indicated that even though the sequel was not at the event, the developers are still working on the "next big" title from the franchise.

Ross also described this title as being "good," though it apparently is not ready to be announced just yet.

Now, it is worth noting here that Ross did not clearly state that the next "Halo" title being referenced is "Halo 6," though it is hard to imagine that a different game was being discussed.

Ross provided a little more info regarding the upcoming game.

When asked if the next "Halo" first-person shooter title would feature LAN support, Ross replied with a simple and straightforward "yes."

One of the big questions surrounding the next entry of this long-running shooter series is whether it may be made available for the PC.

Confirmation that it will or won't be is not available at this point, though when PC Gamer asked if there "would be any ideological reason Microsoft might not release the next Halo on PC," Xbox head Phil Spencer replied by saying "not at all."

There is obviously still a lot that needs to be revealed about the game expected to be known as "Halo 6," and hopefully for fans, developers will be able to share new details sooner rather than later.