'Halo 6' News: 'Grand Moments' Expected To Be Featured in Latest Installment of the Franchise

Facebook courtesy of Halo 'Halo 6' is not expected to be released just yet

"Halo 6" is going to come out eventually, and when it does, fans can apparently count on it to leave quite an impression.

While developers have yet to go all in when it comes to revealing all there is to be known about the latest installment of the "Halo" series, there have been some teases released that are working to keep fans interested as they remain patient.

Most recently, it was community manager Brian Jarrard, also known as "Ske7ch," who offered just a little tease of what is to come.

In a recent post on Halo Waypoint, Jarrard reminisced about a recent trip to the gaming extravaganza that is the Electronic Entertainment Expo, and in the midst of all those memories is something meant to provide comfort and assurance to fans of the series.

According to Jarrard, "Halo will have its grand moments again for sure."

Presumably, Jarrard is referring to "Halo 6" here and how it is poised to once again provide fans with the action-packed experiences they have come to know and love.

Still, it may be a while before fans get even just their first look at this sequel, with Jarrard noting "that'll be ready when it's ready."

That latest revelation from Jarrard lines up with what 343 Industries head Bonnie Ross mentioned last month over on Twitter.

Responding to a fan who was lamenting that the sequel did not make an appearance at E3, Ross indicated that the developers have their "heads down" while working on it and that the reason it was not at the event was because it was simply not ready to be announced just yet.

Ross also seemed to confirm that the next entry in the series will provide LAN support.

There have also been rumblings that the sequel may be released for the PC but that has not been confirmed yet.

More news about "Halo 6" should be made available in the future.